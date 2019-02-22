Joseph D.



Kost Jr.



Joseph D. Kost, Jr., 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on February 19, 2019.



Joe was born in Torrington, Connecticut to Joseph and Mary Kost on August 21, 1933. He went to high school at La Salette Seminary and graduated in 1951. Joe went on to earn a physics degree from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio, class of 1956. He worked as a Systems Engineer for Goodyear Aerospace, now Loral, for 36 years. Joe enjoyed carpentry, camping, family time, reading, Cleveland sports, (but still remained a Yankees fan) and was involved in Immaculate Heart of Mary choir for 23 years.



Joe is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Joseph D. Kost III, Brian (Mary) Kost, Sharon (Dave) Palo; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Francis Woscek. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary; his brothers, Clarence, Richard,



Norbert, Arthur; and sister, Eleanor.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Cleveland Clinic-Akron General Hospice Care and Hudson Grande for making Joe's passing peaceful and with dignity.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, Ohio. Services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio with Father James E. Singler officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, , or Immaculate Heart of Mary.



