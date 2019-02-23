|
Joseph D. Kost Jr.
Joseph D. Kost, Jr., 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on February 19, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, Ohio. Services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio with Father James E. Singler officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, , or Immaculate Heart of Mary.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2019