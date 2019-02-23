Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Joseph D. Kost

Joseph D. Kost Jr.

Joseph D. Kost, Jr., 85, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on February 19, 2019.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow, Ohio. Services will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio with Father James E. Singler officiating. Burial will follow at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation, , or Immaculate Heart of Mary.

(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
