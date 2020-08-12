1/1
Joseph Disantis
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Joseph Disantis, age 76, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 15, 1943 to Louis and Josephine (nee Pompilii) Disantis. He passed away on August 8, 2020 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Louis and Paul (Patricia - deceased) Disantis. Joseph is survived by his adored and loving wife of 57 years, Kathleen (nee Terrizzi). Kathy was his high school sweetheart. He is also survived by his dear and loved sons, Joseph Michael (Sherri), Allan Lawrence (Stacey Ashton - deceased) (Laura) and Christopher John (Renee); beloved grandchildren, Joseph Michael, II (Amy), Christina Marie Barbato (Robert), Steven Anthony, Jonathan Robert (Kayla), Laura Elizabeth, Nicholas Louis and Michael Joseph; and cherished great-grandsons, Vincent Christopher and Theodore Robert Barbato. He was an uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and friend of many. He loved nothing more than time spent with his family. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13517 / Assembly 2953 and Collinwood Memories. He enjoyed golf, vegetable gardening, genealogy and photography. He also enjoyed Ohio State Buckeye football and the Cleveland Indians and Browns; but his favorite sports were those involving his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. by Rev. James Singler. The family will be accepting condolences 1 hour prior to the mass at the church. (Masks and Social Distancing are Required). Interment will be following the mass at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 13517 / Assembly 2953 for the wonderful charities that they help with. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 11, 2020
Kathy and Family:
Our deepest sympathy to the entire DiSantis Family, and we offer strength in the days ahead. In the short time that I knew Joe, I truly enjoyed our conversations about his Italian American heritage and his family. Any advice or anything needed, Joe was always there to help. We all will miss his presence in the neighborhood.
God Bless,
Jim and Patty Leone
Jim Leone
Neighbor
August 11, 2020
Joe and I grew up together a few streets away in Collinwood he was like my other brother. We had fun together playing football in our backyard (I was a tomboy). I remember one time he tackled me right into a pole in the backyard I think I had a concussion I loved him very much and will miss him. RIP ❤
A
Diane Bray (Ritz)
Family
August 11, 2020
He was a good man who loved his family and has been taken too soon..Joe will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him...so sad.
Bonita Tomcheck
Friend
