Joseph Edward Axline
Ed Axline, 88, of Placerville, CA, formerly of San Jose, CA, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 in Placerville, CA. Born July 17, 1932 in Ellet, OH; he was one of seven children of the late William and Lulu (Hartman) Axline. Ed played football and baseball at Ellet High School and Otterbein University. He then joined the Navy where he was stationed on the USS Hornet as a pilot. After his military service, Ed continued his education before joining the Peace Corps in 1963. Ed served in the Peace Corps for two years in Indonesia. Ed helped to establish physical education programs, including baseball during his service. After Indonesia, Ed traveled the world before moving back to California where he was a teacher and coach for 30 years. Ed enjoyed running in local races and continued racing in the Senior Games. Ed is survived by his wife Carole Dayton and four children (from previous marriage) Edward Scott, Michelle Diane, Kristin Alexandra, and Robyn Marie and six grandchildren. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Ed's name to the USS Hornet (Sea, Air, and Space Museum) in Alameda, California.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
