Joseph F. Bauer, 70, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home. Joe was born November 10, 1949 to Jack and Margaret (Wells) Bauer in Akron and had been an Akron area resident all of his life. Joe earned his Bachelor's of Science in 1976 from the University of Akron followed by a successful career in sales. After 25 years, he retired as owner operator of the Amster-Kirtz Co. in 2007. Joe was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. He was a Third Degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 3410. Joe always had an engaging smile, was happy, generous and fun to be around. He also loved to golf. Joe spent many happy hours on golf courses here and at his winter home in Florida. He golfed on both the Knights of Columbus and Temperature Control leagues. In addition to his parents; Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Brian Bauer and brother-in-law, Neal Ports. He is survived by his wife, Denise; children, Joseph Alan Bauer and Kari Bauer; brothers, Thomas (Patty) and Robert (Andrea) Bauer; sisters-in-law, Susan and Karen Bauer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Keith and Carolyn Ports, Frank and Marylynne Rizzo; many nieces, nephews and close friends. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial Will be celebrated Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron OH 44301 at 11:00 a.m. and will be live streamed on the Anthony Funeral Home website on Facebook. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Joe's life will take place after COVID subsides.