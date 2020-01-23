Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph McCorvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. McCorvey Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. McCorvey Sr. Obituary
Joseph F. McCorvey, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Repton, Alabama and was one of five children of George and Annie McCorvey. Joseph accepted Christ as his savior at a young age. He and his late wife, Sylvia, were devoted members of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Akron for over 60 years, where he faithfully served on the Deacon Board and taught Sunday school. After forty years of service, he retired from Babcock and Wilcox as a professional welder, having been specially selected to work on nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Joseph had a knack for mechanics and was often called on to repair the automobiles of friends and family. He was most known for his green thumb and his caring spirit, which he combined to serve the senior citizens at his church and others in the community. He planted vegetables in several plots throughout west Akron and distributed fresh produce to those in need. Both he and his wife were proud to receive the "Keep Akron Beautiful" Award for twenty years, consecutively. He leaves to mourn his passing, brother, Reverend James McCorvey; sons, Joseph, Jr., Ricky Bernard, and Kenneth McCorvey, and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH. Calling hours will begin at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon, Rev. Jack Streeter officiating. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 902 Stoner Street, Akron, OH. 44320. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -