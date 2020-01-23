|
Joseph F. McCorvey, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was born in Repton, Alabama and was one of five children of George and Annie McCorvey. Joseph accepted Christ as his savior at a young age. He and his late wife, Sylvia, were devoted members of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Akron for over 60 years, where he faithfully served on the Deacon Board and taught Sunday school. After forty years of service, he retired from Babcock and Wilcox as a professional welder, having been specially selected to work on nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Joseph had a knack for mechanics and was often called on to repair the automobiles of friends and family. He was most known for his green thumb and his caring spirit, which he combined to serve the senior citizens at his church and others in the community. He planted vegetables in several plots throughout west Akron and distributed fresh produce to those in need. Both he and his wife were proud to receive the "Keep Akron Beautiful" Award for twenty years, consecutively. He leaves to mourn his passing, brother, Reverend James McCorvey; sons, Joseph, Jr., Ricky Bernard, and Kenneth McCorvey, and a host of relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH. Calling hours will begin at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon, Rev. Jack Streeter officiating. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 902 Stoner Street, Akron, OH. 44320. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020