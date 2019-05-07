Services Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home 547 Canton Road Akron , OH 44312 (330) 733-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Molnar Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph F. Molnar

SUFFIELD - Joseph F. Molnar, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019.



Born in Akron to the late Joseph and Lillian Molnar, he had lived in Springfield Township and had resided the past 43 years in Suffield. Joe graduated from Hoban High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from Goodyear after more than 35 years of service. Joe was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, and the Knight of Columbus 4664 Charles Reymann Council. He enjoyed polka dancing, playing cards with his friends at the Springfield Senior Center, and spending time with his family, especially his three grandsons.



Preceded in death by his wife Sheila; and sister, Lillian. Joe is survived by his children, Alan, Joanne (Tom) Kvach, Thomas, and Robert (Angela); grandsons, Thomas Kvach III, Tyler Kvach, and William Molnar; sisters, Theresa Fleming, Veronica Patterson, Frances (Ernie) Aranyosi, and Valeria Molnar.



Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron, Ohio 44312. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne Street, Akron, Ohio 44312. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The family suggests memorials to the Suffield Fire and Rescue, 1256 Waterloo Road Mogadore, Ohio 44260.



