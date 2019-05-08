Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
2580 Berne Street
Akron, OH
Joseph F. "Joe" Molnar Obituary
Joseph F. Molnar "Joe"

SUFFIELD - Joseph F. Molnar, age 78, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019.

Friends and family will be received Wednesday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron, Ohio 44312. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne Street, Akron, Ohio 44312. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The family suggests memorials to the Suffield Fire and Rescue, 1256 Waterloo Road Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019
