Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
More Obituaries for Joseph Flask
Joseph Flask


1948 - 2019
Joseph Flask Obituary
WADSWORTH -- Joseph Flask, 71, of Wadsworth, passed away November 28, 2019. Joseph was born on July 16, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, drawing flowers and laughing with friends and caregivers. He is survived by his life long friends and caregivers. Calling hours will be 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 with a service to follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sanctuary of Wadsworth, Activities Dept., 635 Johnson Rd.,Wadsworth, Ohio 44281. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. HilliardRospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 2, 2019
