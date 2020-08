Joseph Gingerich, age 75, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord Thursday August 20, 2020. Calling hours are Monday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at Bethany Mennonite Church. A graveside service for Immediate family will be Monday, 10 a.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery and can be viewed live at Arnold Funeral Home on Facebook. Memorial donations may be made to Amyliodosis Foundation. Arnold-Hartville, 330-877-9364 www.arnoldfuneralhome.com