Dr. J.D (Joseph) Goddard passed after a brief illness on February 14, 2020. He was the Artistic Director and Founder of Master Singers Chorale (MSC). He had retired as Artistic Director of Chagrin Choral Union. Through the years, he was also the conductor of Euclid Symphony; Director of Opera and voice teacher at The University of Akron and Kent State University (interm); served as a clinician for choral and orchestral groups throughout the United States; was performing artist with the Los Angeles Co-Opera Company, San Francisco Opera Company, Santa Fe Opera Company, and Kenley Players. He has also served as chair of voice and opera departments at Amarillo College; and was Choir Director at The Church in Silver Lake and St. Sebastian Church. He has served on many boards in the greater Akron/Cleveland area. Dr. Goddard received his formal musical training and BA, MA in choral conducting at Occidental College under Dr. Howard Swan. He developed his baritone/tenor vocal training with Jess Walters who was lead baritone with the Coventry Garden Opera of England. At The University of Texas, he earned his MM in operatic performance and DMA in choral conducting. J.D. enjoyed his retirement playing golf in numerous leagues. He appreciated his wonderful golfing friends. He was a new member of AHEPA. He leaves behind his dear dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Joe Goddard as well as brother-in-law, Waveland D. Davis. J.D is survived by his wife, Pearlmarie Y. Goddard (Dr.); stepchildren, Darren (Vanessa) Whitford and Melody (Matt) Hunter; grandchildren, Olivia and Ethan Hunter, and Owen Smith and Kendall Whitford; sister-in-law, Maryelyn Davis. Per J.D.'s request, private interment will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Akron Community Foundation or a . A memorial gathering will be held at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44305 (330-535-9186), on February 20, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020