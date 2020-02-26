Home

Joseph Hokes Jr. Obituary
Joseph Hokes Jr., 84, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on February 20, 2020 at home in the care of his loving family. Joseph was born on January 27, 1936. Joseph was also known to family and friends as Joe, Poppy and Papa. Joseph was a strong (but stubborn) and courageous man, who even though met many obstacles in life, always persevered. He enjoyed spending time on his boat and was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed watching old westerns, baseball and listening to polka music. He successfully started his own HVAC business with his sons. Joseph was a member of Hampton-Falls AARP, and active with AA for more than twenty years. He also attended Saint Luke's Lutheran Church. Joseph always doted over his grandchildren, his bird Tamara, and many Boxers. He was loved by many and his memory will continue to live on. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, who cared for him for many years. He also leaves behind his sister, Nancy Roth; in-laws, Pat Hokes and Joe Piskac; his children, Joseph (Rhonda), Thomas (Erin), Phyllis Ann Urbank, and Jamie; grandchildren, Shvonne, Shannon (Aaron), KC, Erin, Leah, Jessica, Allie, Heather, Krista (Patrick), Thomas (Jenna), Joseph (Shannon), Kate (Keith) and Kara; and great-grandchildren, James, Marlee, London, Serenity, Carlee, Joseph, Warren, Aurora and James and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly. As Papa would sing "Hail, hail the gang's all here. What the hell do we care, what the hell do we care." Calling hours will be held THURSDAY, February 27, from 4-7 p.m. at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd. St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44223. Funeral service FRIDAY, 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 2121 6th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44221 with calling hours from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at Church. Interment at Crown Hill Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
