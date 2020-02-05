|
Joe Gabel, 59, passed away January 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 3, 1960 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Clarence and Marguerite Gabel. In 1969 he moved to Barberton, Ohio where he was raised. He graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School in 1978, and moved that same year to Graham County, N.C. where he became a Deputy Sheriff. Joe also worked as a police dispatcher before becoming a N.C. State Highway Patrolman. In 1996 Joe returned to his Ohio roots to raise his two young sons. He continued his career in law enforcement working as a Jailer for Indian River Correction Facility. Joe retired from law enforcement after 30 years of service. Never one to sit idle, Joe enrolled at Stark State University and graduated as a Physical Therapy Assistant. He had a strong passion for assisting people to become the best version of themselves. He was well respected by his colleagues and loved by his patients. Joe's passion for life was contagious. People were drawn to him. With his quick wit and sense of humor, he could command the room for hours. He was a masterful storyteller, and his antics were beyond entertaining. He attacked cancer like he attacked life, with tenacity and fortitude. He did not allow cancer to define him, rather he defined cancer. He truly believed that beating cancer should not be measured by the number of days that you survive, but rather by the way you live each day that you survive. Whether kayaking, working out at the YMCA, fishing, or spending time with loved ones, he inspired so many through his courage and unwavering faith. His nickname, "Superman" served him well. Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher. He is survived by his sons, Joseph and Nicholas; sister, Angelina (Tim) Samples; brothers, Clarence (Teresa) and Mark (Kristin) Gabel; special friend, Misty Craig; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Joe's team at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center, especially Dr. Dale Shepard, Cathy and Nancy. Your knowledge, expertise and care were a blessing. We would also like to thank the staff at the Justin T. Rodgers Hospice Care Center for guiding our family through this difficult process. You were our angel's during this journey. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
