Joe Pillitiere, 87, passed away July 6, 2020. He was born April 19, 1933 in Akron, Ohio to the late Giuseppe and Rosalia Pillitiere. Joe was a life resident of Akron, a graduate of St. Paul Elementary, Garfield High School as well as The University of Akron. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1952 to 1960. Joe retired in 1987 from Firestone Tire & Rubber Company, Computer Operations. He enjoyed woodworking, hiking the trails in the MetroParks, driving trips to California and his "walker friends" at the mall. But nothing brought him as much joy as spending time with his wife, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Along with his parents; Joe was preceded in death by son, Mark; brothers, Arthur, Robert, Charles and Ignatius; sisters, Mary Sibbio and Ann Pillitiere. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Martha; son, John (Jennelle) Pillitiere; daughters, Lisa (Harold) White and Karen Pillitiere; grandchildren, Samantha Pillitiere, Lydia (Daniel) Forbes, Michael Pillitiere; Gabriel (Teresa) Pillitiere, Esther (Macklin) Bolton, Garrett White and Heather Pillitiere; great grandchild, Elly Forbes, plus one on the way; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Fr. Zachary Kawalec officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home where social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made in Joseph's name to the Summit County Metro Parks Foundation, 975 Treaty Line Road, Akron, Ohio 44313. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com
