Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Joseph James DeAngelo


Joseph James DeAngelo, born September 17, 1948, died peacefully in his sleep on April 3, 2019.

He was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Barbara (Sipula); brother, Thomas DeAngelo. Joe is survived by his wife, Connie J. (King); brother, Robert (Sandra) DeAngelo; stepchildren, Jennifer and Errin; and many cousins.

Joe proudly served his country and was discharged in 1970 from the U.S. Navy. Joe was an avid TV watcher and science fiction reader. He enjoyed both Star Wars and Star Trek (IT IS POSSIBLE!) The family wishes to thank Grace Hospice for their exceptional care and support.

Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
