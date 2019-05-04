|
Joseph "Joe" Kerwood
Joseph "Joe" Kerwood, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away April 27, 2019. Mr. Kerwood held over 20 U.S. patents and was awarded the Medal of Achievement for his work on PVI from the Czech Republic. He travelled to over 40 countries around the world. Services will be held at a later date. Surviving are, wife of 62 years, Patricia Kerwood; daughters, Jennifer Lee (William) Price and Janet Lynn Kerwood; grandchildren, Jessica Lee Price and Jacob Kenna Price; sister, Judith Aylestock; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Winnie Kerwood; sister, Jane Harmon; brothers, John Kerwood, Jr. and James Oliver Kerwood. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 4, 2019