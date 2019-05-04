Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sellars Funeral Homes
2229 N Mount Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
(615) 758-5459
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kerwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kerwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Kerwood Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Kerwood

Joseph "Joe" Kerwood, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away April 27, 2019. Mr. Kerwood held over 20 U.S. patents and was awarded the Medal of Achievement for his work on PVI from the Czech Republic. He travelled to over 40 countries around the world. Services will be held at a later date. Surviving are, wife of 62 years, Patricia Kerwood; daughters, Jennifer Lee (William) Price and Janet Lynn Kerwood; grandchildren, Jessica Lee Price and Jacob Kenna Price; sister, Judith Aylestock; numerous nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Winnie Kerwood; sister, Jane Harmon; brothers, John Kerwood, Jr. and James Oliver Kerwood. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now