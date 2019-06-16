Joseph L.



Bearer



Joseph L. Bearer (known as Peepaw and Papa), 1109 months old (92 years), born February 17, 1927, passed away on June 13, 2019. He was a beautiful man inside and out. Known as Snowflake, he was truly one of a kind. Joe was born in Carrolltown, Pa. and moved to Akron at the age of three. He graduated from Central High School Class of 1944-1945 and played football for the Wildcats where he was known as the Toe.



He joined the U.S. Army where he served in World War II as a Paratrooper with the Glider Division of the 11th Airborne. He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 37 years of service as a letter carrier. He was a lifetime member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Local 148 for over 70 years.



Joe was an avid hunter and enjoyed over 70 years of hunting trips with his lifelong buddies in Pennsylvania. He also had over 40 years as a licensed realtor with Pat Boyle Realty C7 and belonged to the Akron Area Board of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. He was also a lifetime member of Firestone VFW Post 3383. Joe believed that for every problem there is a solution! He found something beautiful in everyone he met and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Margaret Bearer; first wife, Jean Bearer; also infant daughter; brothers and sisters, Jane Hartman, Rita Reed, Edna Leach, Elsie Diefendorf, Doris Bittner, and Paul Bearer. He is survived by his loving wife, of 31 years, Susan Bearer; children, Frances (Bill) Chester, Daniel (Luan Korosa) Bearer; stepchildren, Vaughn (Alison) Holcomb, Kelly (Toby) Baker; brother, Pat (Gail) Bearer; sister-in-law, Jeanne Bearer; brother-in-law, Ralph Lowe; best friend, Lydia Potter - she gave him a birthday card every month for the past 4 years!; grandchildren, Karen (Doug) Reckamp, Susan Ramsey, Jennifer (Dave) Yurkovac, Denise (Aaron) Maxson, Angela (Eric) Battershell, Tony Baker, Dustin Holcomb (Leah), Taylor Holcomb (Matt Sparks), Bright Holcomb, Melody Holcomb, Cassie Garner, and Callie Jo Holcomb; and eighteen beautiful great-grandchildren. He also leaves too many longtime friends to mention and other extended family.



Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service with Rev. Zach Reeves officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary