Joseph L.
Bearer
Joseph L. Bearer (known as Peepaw and Papa), 1109 months old (92 years), born February 17, 1927, passed away on June 13, 2019.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service with Rev. Zach Reeves officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 17, 2019