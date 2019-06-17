Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bearer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Bearer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph L. Bearer Obituary
Joseph L.

Bearer

Joseph L. Bearer (known as Peepaw and Papa), 1109 months old (92 years), born February 17, 1927, passed away on June 13, 2019.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service with Rev. Zach Reeves officiating. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now