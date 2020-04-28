|
Joseph L. Piglia was born on November 20, 1944 to his parents, Pascal C. Piglia and Helen E. (Caporaletti) Piglia in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Joe lived a full life and departed this earth on April 23, 2020. He leaves behind his daughter, Aimee L. Piglia-Perry along with her daughters, Analia, Gianna, Tatiana, and son, Alijah Joseph. He also leaves behind his son, Joseph (Joey) R. Piglia and his wife, Cheri, along with their daughters, Madisyn and Avary. Joe served in the U.S. Army, enjoyed motorcycles, and campfires and was spectacular at smoking barbeque ribs on the grill! Joe was a best friend to countless people. He listened, accepted, and loved us all. He touched many lives in Guernsey County, especially the Campbell/Warehime family. We are blessed to have had such a loving soul. Joe flourished this life with many friends and extended family who will remember him as a good man, gentle and caring, along with his respect for nature. "He proudly owned his farm and acreage known as "Black Diamond Farms." His presence will be sorely missed. Family graveside services will be Wednesday at Oakwood Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.black.eppersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020