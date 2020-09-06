1/1
Joseph Louis Berner
1928 - 2020
Joseph Louis Berner, 92, passed away August 30, 2020 at his home in Akron. Joseph was born in Hungary February 1, 1928 to Theodore and Mary (nee Fay) Berner. He grew up in Akron. Known to his school friends as "Louie," he graduated from St. Mary High School as part of the small and close-knit class of 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a truck driver and rifleman in Korea, 1946 to 48. He attended John Carroll University, the Akron Art Institute and American Academy of Art in Chicago. He began a career in advertising as a commercial artist and retired as executive creative director and executive vice-president at Campbell-Mithun in Chicago. He worked on many memorable TV commercials. He married Sheila McDonald in 1956. He was a loving husband, a "hands on" father to his six children, a devoted son and brother, a loyal friend and a beloved member of the big Irish clan he married into. Joseph will be remembered for his intelligence and wit and for the many interests he pursued enthusiastically, ranging from cooking to sports to astrophysics, history and the arts. After retirement, Joe and Sheila moved to Sarasota, FL, where he became a volunteer with the Sarasota Opera Association, first appearing on stage as a "super" and eventually chairing the board of trustees. In 2007, he and Sheila moved back to Akron. He was a member of St. Hilary Parish. He was preceded in death by his older brother, Alois; daughter, Mary Grace; parents; son-in-law, Gary Duncan, and grandson, James McKibbin. He is survived by his wife, Sheila; sons, Kevin (Elizabeth), Anthony (Kathleen) and Vincent (Maricela) and daughters, Sarah and Kathleen Duncan; sister, Marcia (Neil) Oliver; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and a large extended family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10 a.m. until Mass time. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
SEP
26
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
