TOGETHER AGAIN Joseph M. Genaro, 91, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, our hero, had his guardian Angels hold his hand as he ascended to heaven on January 29, 2020. Joe was an extremely accomplished man but held many of his accomplishments behind the scenes. He carried himself with a quiet dignity. He lived life with a selfless confidence. He had the best smile and quick humor. Joe's love for people made him want to approach all who were in his eyesight. A stranger in his view was someone with an interesting tale, someone to learn something new from, and friend to meet. Joe attended East High School where he was an outstanding academic. He was always an avid reader, hungry for knowledge. He always told his children learn something new every day. Life is a journey full of wonders, always remember you can do anything. He then attended the University of Akron where he continued his academic and athletic career. He was a member of the basketball team where he was named MVP in 1950. Joe then went to serve his country as second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and married the love of his life MaryAnne McVay. Joe and MaryAnne eventually settled in Tallmadge where they had as he put it "His three Diamonds" Diana, Joey, and Karen. He then embarked on a career with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. During his 44-year tenure he traveled all over the U.S. and to 26 countries in many capacities as an efficiency engineer. Joe, served on many boards, committees, as diverse as his interests. Also, A lifetime supporter to the University of Akron he served in many capacities as a volunteer for many key projects and served on many committees. He was given an Honored Alumni The "Red" Cochrane meritorious service award in 2006. Above all, the most important thing in life to Joe was his family and friends. Joe and MaryAnna were best friends and he could not have loved her more. He especially had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren, Alison, Stephen and Samuel. If you met Joe once, you had a friend for life. He touched and helped so many people, it is impossible to mention them all. Words he taught us by his actions, build someone up, put their insecurities to sleep, remind them they are worthy, tell them they are magical, be a light in a too often dim world. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnne of 60 years; parents, Carmen and Manuel Genaro; and sister, Mary Raymer. Joseph is survived by his children: Diana Genaro, Karen (Chris) Taylor, Joseph Genaro all of Tallmadge; grandchildren: Alison Boesch, Stephen and Samuel Taylor and many other wonderful family and friends. Special thanks to my sister, Diana; my brother, Joey, Harbour Lights Hospice, Sue Evans, and Ronnie Greathouse for their loving care during his final days. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday. February 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. For full obit please go to www.donovanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2020