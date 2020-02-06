Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
73 North Ave.
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Genaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Genaro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Genaro Obituary
TOGETHER AGAIN Joseph M. Genaro, 91, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, our hero, had his guardian Angels hold his hand as he ascended to heaven on January 29, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday. February 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -