|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Joseph M. Genaro, 91, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, our hero, had his guardian Angels hold his hand as he ascended to heaven on January 29, 2020. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday. February 6, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2020