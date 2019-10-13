|
TALLMADGE -- Joseph M. Lacey, Age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he lived most of his life in the Tallmadge Area. Joe was a graduate of St. Thomas Moore High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He went on to join the United States Air Force where he met the love of his life Judy and were married. Joe owned his own business for many years under the name of Lacey's Carpet Service. In 1969 he joined the Akron Fire Department, where he served for 22 years before an injury Joe was very active in his church, Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he served on Parish Council, Youth Commission and was a collection counter for many years. He was also a member of Our Lady of Victory Knights of Columbus Third Degree Council #5613 and The Victor J Paul Fourth Degree Assembly #1768, where he held numerous positions. He was also very active in the Tallmadge Primetimers Golf League. Joe was active with his friends meeting them for dinner a couple of nights a week. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Lacey; his wife of 49 years, Judith Anne (Nee Simmons). Joe is survived by his sister, Marie Louise Lacey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; his two children, Joseph M Lacey Jr. (Paula) of Tallmadge and Marie L Turner (Dan) of Cuyahoga Falls; and granddaughters, Jenna Brisbin (Garrett) of Barberton and Zoey Sue Turner. He will be greatly missed by many special people in his life especially his golf buddy, Andrew Byron and Allison Byron who were his special grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14th at Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Avenue, (On Historic Tallmadge Circle). The Knights of Columbus Council #5613 will be holding a Rosary Ceremony at 7 p.m. immediately followed by The Retired Akron Firefighter's who will be doing a "Last Alarm" Ceremony. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 73 North Avenue, Tallmadge, on Tuesday, October 15th at 11 a.m. with Reverend Father Charles Strebler officiating. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, where the VFW Honor Guard will be holding their burial Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warriors Journey Home, P.O. Box 67212, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44222.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019