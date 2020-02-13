|
|
Joseph M. Motta, 77, passed away February 8, 2020. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, Joseph had lived in Ohio since 1998. He was employed with Logan Machine and was a member of St. Joan of Arc Church. Joseph was active with Festa Italiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Madeline Motta and grandmother, Sabina. Joseph is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, James J. (Mariana) Motta; brother, Anthony J. Motta; nieces and nephews, Toni Ann Motta, Michael G. Motta, and Gerald A. Motta. A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 8894 Sate Rt. #14, Streetsboro, with Rev. Father Chris Luoni officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joan of Arc Parish.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020