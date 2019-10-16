|
TALLMADGE -- Joseph M. Quattrocchi, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 13th. Joe was born in Akron, Ohio on September 19, 1930. He was a proud graduate of Saint Vincent's High School and remained a loyal alumnus listening to football games whenever he could. He served during the Korean War as Military Police in Europe where he met the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Dora. After returning to Akron, he worked and retired from General Tire and then from the Ohio State Liquor Store. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory, LeRadici and The Italian Consulate. Joe leaves behind his loving wife, Dora, and his daughters, Rose (Rick) Bochert, JoAnne (David) Hetrick, Anna (Rick) Pease and Lisa Kainrad along with nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Rose Quattrocchi; in-laws, Anthony and Josephine Scimeca; his siblings, Frank (Olga) Quattrocchi, Marguerite (Alex) Maximovich; and son-in-law, Joseph Kainrad; and his cat, Toonces. He will be remembered by all for his orneriness and practical jokes with family, friends and the grandchildren making everyone laugh, and his constant instance that his cat was not mean, she was just misunderstood. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Fr. Michael Matusz officiating. Interment will be at Northlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019