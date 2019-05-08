Joseph



Nathaniel Kolliner



Joseph Nathaniel Kolliner, 32, passed away unexpectedly March 16, 2019 at home in Raleigh, N.C. He was born January 24, 1987, in Canton, OH, the son of S. Andrew and Katherine M. Kolliner of Hudson, OH. Joe graduated from Hudson High School and Kent State University where he earned a BFA. While at Kent State in 2011, Joe met his future partner, Melissa Roth, in landscape painting class. Joe was a talented artist. He worked at the Akron Art Museum prior to moving to Raleigh in 2015 where he was an art handler and vinyl graphics specialist. Joe was an avid music lover, a collector of many things and varied interests and a fan of the Cleveland Indians.



He thoroughly enjoyed Christmas, biking, and grilling. He was known for his gentle demeanor, kind heart and love for Melissa, his family and friends.



Preceded in death by his father, S. Andrew Kolliner, and grandparents, Joe is survived by his loving mother, Katherine; his brother, Daniel Andrew; Joe's partner, Melissa Roth; Daniel's partner, Jenny Meltz; and Katherine's fiancé Joseph England; as well as aunts and uncles and cousins. A Memorial service will be held on May 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal, 21 Aurora Street in Hudson. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019