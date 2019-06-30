|
Joseph P. Andreetti
THEN AND NOW
Joseph P. Andreetti, 65, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born April 4, 1954 in Washington, Pennsylvania. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran of 39 years. His last tour was the Iraq War. Joe enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Andreetti and Shirley Marchion; step father, Louis Marchion; sons, Gerald and Brian; and his granddaughter, Alexis. Joe is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Samuel (Shelley); daughters-in-law, Angie and Samantha; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ruth Smith; sisters, Cindy Shaffer, Carol (Greg) Paradise, Shirlene (Philip) Thorne, and Candy Jones.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Rev. Robert Drummond will officiate. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
