Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Andreetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Andreetti


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Andreetti

THEN AND NOW

Joseph P. Andreetti, 65, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born April 4, 1954 in Washington, Pennsylvania. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran of 39 years. His last tour was the Iraq War. Joe enjoyed fishing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Andreetti and Shirley Marchion; step father, Louis Marchion; sons, Gerald and Brian; and his granddaughter, Alexis. Joe is survived by his wife, Darlene; son, Samuel (Shelley); daughters-in-law, Angie and Samantha; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Ruth Smith; sisters, Cindy Shaffer, Carol (Greg) Paradise, Shirlene (Philip) Thorne, and Candy Jones.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Rev. Robert Drummond will officiate. Interment Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now