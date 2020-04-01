|
|
Joseph P. Coia, 76, of Randolph, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Born and raised in Ravenna he started his family business, Coia Implement which he owned and operated for 40 years. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Regina (Stillion) for 58 years. They had two sons, Vince (Suzanne) Coia and Bryan (Sharon) Coia. Joe was especially proud of his two grandsons, Tyler and Brandon, who he proudly sponsored their soccer and baseball teams when they were growing up. He also enjoyed traveling the Tri State area with his son Bryan and grandson, Tyler going to and competing in truck pulls at county fairs. Joe has one sibling, his brother, Ed (Carol) Coia of Stow, three nieces, Renee (Herm) Genet, Debbie (Jim) Moore, Melissa Coia and nephew Jimmy (Aimee) Coia. He has a special cousin Carm (Paul) Shipp. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Francis (Giuffrida) Coia, Uncle Tony and Aunt Mary Coia. Joe was an avid Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers, Nascar fan and a dedicated member of the Kent United Methodist Church. He was a dedicated hardworking business man who loved his family very much. Due to COVID-19 Virus, private family services will be held and a public celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Joe would appreciate contributions to Western Reserve Hospice, The Portage County APL or Saint Jude's Children Hospital. The family would like to thank Dr. Emmanuel Yanelli for his care over the years of their father and the Western Reserve Hospice for their kindness during this difficult time. Condolences and memories of Joe may be shared with his family at www. sscfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 1, 2020