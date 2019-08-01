|
Joseph P. Danko
NORTON -- Joseph P. Danko (PaPa), age 88, life-long resident of Norton, passed July 30th.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Cecelia; grandson Wesley; and daughter-in-law, Judy Danko.
Joe was a combat Marine veteran of the Korean War and came back a Staff Sergeant. He was an electrician with "The Goodrich" and worked many other jobs to support his family. He was an expert woodworker, even adding on an addition to his own home, which became the center of all family gatherings. He enjoyed showing horses for the COSCA Association and later became a Judge. It is debatable whether the love of his life was Sparky, Autumn Roper, Pretty Joe or Sissy (his horses).
He loved going to Amish country where he made many friends. There were no strangers to Joe; he knew everyone and everyone knew him.
Once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fi.
Special thanks goes to his daughter and caregiver for many years, Rose Danko, daughter-in-law Linda, and the Norton EMS.
He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Linda Danko, son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Sue-Anne Danko, son and daughter-in-law, Mike and JoAnne Danko, daughter, Rose Danko, son, Ed Danko, daughter and son-in-law, Celia and Mike Thomas; daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Greg Kendzior, daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Vince Fodor, daughter and son-in-law, Dorothy and Tim Hagenbaugh, and daughter in-law, Leigh Danko; along with 13 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton, Fr. Robert Jackson celebrant. Calling hours Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Interment on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Procession to form at the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norton Fire Division, 3380 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 and Prince of Peace Church.
To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019