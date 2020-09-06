Joseph Labbe, 71, was preceded in death by his parents, Bernie and Mary; his sister, Judith, and his brother, Edward. He left this earthly realm suddenly on Monday morning the 24th of August. Joe was born in Akron, Ohio but made his home in Margate, Florida. His Catholic faith sustained him through all his life's trials and tribulations. He leaves behind his sister, Jean Dudek and her husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Marcia Labbe (Edward); brother, Bernard and his wife, Pat and brother, Michael. With this are countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members who will very sadly miss him, but very fondly remember him. Joseph changed you. He spent his life both administering, counseling, befriending, helping, and encouraging but no matter how you encountered him, you felt you knew him, and in that genuineness, he made each of us better people. Always ready with a few words to make you laugh, Joe brought a sense of calm to every situation. He was disciplined always, put his mind and efforts into everything he undertook, and was thorough to completion. When he took down the cherry trees to make way for a building in Chagrin Falls, he sent the trees to southern Ohio to be milled, so that the building would incorporate that very cherry to blend with its natural surroundings and so as to generate continuity. No detail was ever left to chance. Joe was faithful, and he was true. It is hard to imagine someone more committed than him to life, work, friends, and family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on September 12, 2020 at 12 Noon with calling hours from 10 a.m. until the service begins, all at St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 164 W. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44303. For further details you may call Hummel funeral home, 500 E Exchange St., Akron Ohio 44304.