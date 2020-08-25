1/1
Joseph P. Ladich
Joseph P. Ladich, 75, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was a life resident of Akron and a U.S. Air Force veteran. Survived by his wife, Connie; stepdaughter, Julie Stewart and her children, Savannah and Kodey Stewart; children, Steve and Jimmy Ladich; brother, Steve Ladich; along with other relatives and friends. Joe's funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 26th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Rod Grabski officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors by Cuyahoga Falls American Legion. The family will receive friends TONIGHT (Tuesday) from 5 to 7 p.m. Due to current circumstances masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
