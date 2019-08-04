|
Joseph P. McCausland
Joseph Patrick McCausland, 47, passed away peacefully August 2, 2019.
Born in Akron, Joe was a graduate of Akron North high school. He was a security systems contractor, a profession he really enjoyed. In his younger days, he was an avid country line dancer and choreographed the original Opie Stomp. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was constantly busy with outdoor activities. He never knew a stranger, always making friends along the way.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Rosemary McCausland, he is survived by his children, Joseph Junior and Sean; siblings, John (Julie), Jerry (Cathy), Jeff (Sandy), Kathleen (Sam), Patrice (Robert), Mike (Jen); many nieces, nephews, friends, and very special friend, Clara Dennis.
Mass of Christian burial at St. Vincent de Paul, 164 W Market St., Akron, Wednesday, August 7th at 11 a.m.. Friends may call Tuesday, August 6th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Home, 1990 S Main St., Akron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association at JDRF.org, Akron Canton food bank, or Summa hospice. A special thanks to Akron City Hospital ICU, palliative care, and hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019