Joseph Patrick Bianco
Joseph Patrick Bianco, born June 19, 1951 and passed away on June 8, 2019.
He played football for Walsh Jesuit High School and attended Ohio State University. Joe enjoyed the Summit Metro Parks Fall Hiking Spree as well as listening to the "Numbers Band" with neighbor and friend, Steve. He was a member of Laborers' International Union.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Michael and Annamae Bianco and brother Pete. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Bianco (Booklyn, N.Y.), Marianne Bianco (Denver, Colo.) and Rosemarie Bianco Ripple (Coventry Twp.)
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery (Section 21). A celebration of his life will be at Rosemarie's home immediately following. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Community Support Services, 150 Cross St. Akron, OH 44311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019