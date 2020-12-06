1961 to 2020 Joe Ake, 58, passed away December 3, 2020. Joe had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Verle; brother, Robert and sister Christine. He is survived by his brothers, Mike, Terry (Missy), Bill and Dan; sisters, Laurie Yergin (Butch), Rita Hamilton (Dean), Sue Guenther (Randy), Elaine Woodford (Denny) and Lisa Hennessy (Terry); many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at Hennessy Funeral Home. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.hennessyfuneralhome.com
.