Joseph Paul Ake
1961 to 2020 Joe Ake, 58, passed away December 3, 2020. Joe had a heart of gold and was willing to help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Verle; brother, Robert and sister Christine. He is survived by his brothers, Mike, Terry (Missy), Bill and Dan; sisters, Laurie Yergin (Butch), Rita Hamilton (Dean), Sue Guenther (Randy), Elaine Woodford (Denny) and Lisa Hennessy (Terry); many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service for immediate family will be held at Hennessy Funeral Home. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.hennessyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
