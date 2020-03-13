|
STOW -- Joseph Paul Cefaratti, Jr., 79, died March 10, 2020. Born in Cleveland, he was a resident of both Stow and Northfield for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, action movies, leather working, photography, reading books, Cadillac Fleetwood Broughams, opera and Reba McIntyre, steak and potatoes, attending Akron Rubberducks baseball games, The Feast in Little Italy, The Cleveland Air Show, and spending time with his family. He was a proud American, an inspiration to everyone, and was loved unconditionally. Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Michael A. Cefaratti and sister, Elizabeth J. Svadba. He is survived by his former spouse, Rita J. Cefaratti; daughter, Kimberly A. Cefaratti; sons, Joseph P., III (Cynthia R. Brayo-Cefaratti), Anthony and Chad E. Cefaratti; grandchildren Bryjanna K. Brayo-Cefaratti and Dominic J. Brayo-Cefaratti; sister Joan T. Cefaratti and brothers, David A. and Kenneth V. Cefaratti. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Entombment will be at All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Stow-Glen Retirement Village, Attn: Tammy/Activities Department, 4285 Kent Road, Stow, OH 44224. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020