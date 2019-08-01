Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 Mayfield Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
216-291-3530
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 Mayfield Road
South Euclid, OH 44121
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Menster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Paul "J.P." Menster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Paul "J.P." Menster Obituary
Joseph Paul "J.P." Menster

Joseph Paul "J.P." Menster, aged 54 years, of Delphos, OH, passed away July 28, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Paul C. and Esther (nee Spohr); cherished brother of Pat Neuman (Reed), Karen Brust (Steven, deceased), JoAnn Christman (Bryan) and Kimberly Menster; loving uncle of Kelly, Patrick (Erin), Kit (Courtney), Robbie (Kim), Carrie, Abby, Becca and Nathan; devoted great-uncle.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of J.P. suggested to the Delphos Chapter of F.F.A., c/o Delphos Jefferson High School, 901 Wild Cat Lane, Delphos, OH 45833; or to the YMCA of Lima Ohio, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, OH 45801. Private family services and burial at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of J.P. at THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF SOUTH EUCLID, 4600 MAYFIELD RD. (just East of Green Rd.) FRIDAY, 5 to 8 P.M. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now