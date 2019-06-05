|
Joseph Phillip Schmidt, Jr.
Joseph Phillip Schmidt Jr. age 83 passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Joseph was born March 16, 1936 in Cleveland, raised in Richfield and was a 1955 graduate of Revere High School.
Joe and his beloved wife, Kathleen Mervis Schmidt were married nearly fifty years and were longtime residents of Highland Square in Akron and raised their family in St. Vincent de Paul parish.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; son, Jeffrey and survived by sons, Joseph and John; daughter, Karen; his brother, Steven; sister, Joan; granddaughters, Stephanie and Jennifer; his great granddaughter, Emma; his uncle, Steven, and numerous cousins.
The family and friends may call Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Road, Copley, Ohio 44321. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society in care of the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019
