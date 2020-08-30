1927-2020 Joseph Post Jr. passed away peacefully with family by his side at his daughter's home in Sandy, Utah at the age of 93. Joe was born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois the only child of Sophia (Chase) and Joseph Post Sr. He grew up during the Great Depression where his father was fortunate to be the Senior Clerk for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Joe began studying piano at the age of six and attended the prestigious Sherwood School of Music where he was mentored by top classical pianist Leo Podolsky. This led to many original compositions, piano concerts throughout the Midwest and 1945-46 recordings of his music prior to serving in the Navy as part of the entertainment corps. Joe was very proud to be a WWII Veteran. Joe graduated from Hirsch High and, after the Navy, Northwestern University, both in Chicago. While at Northwestern he met a fellow music student, Kathleen Mulcahey, who became the love of his life. On their third date Kathy told him she would be marrying him and so it was for 62 happy years before her passing. Joe graduated with a Business degree and went on to much professional success as an accountant and later Chief Financial Officer at companies in the Midwest. Kathy and Joe made their home in Silver Lake, Ohio which they loved for 43 years. Joe was an active member of Rotary for 50 years and was recognized twice as a Paul Harris Fellow. Joe loved to golf, fish and hunt and was given the nickname of "Deadly" for his prowess in the goose pits of South Dakota and Ohio. His family knows he is now sipping fine scotch and/or wine in the goose pits of heaven. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy and son Joseph Mark Post. He is survived and greatly missed by son, Robert (Alexis) Post; daughter, Mary (John) Barraco and Dennis and Pam (Post) Considine. Joe loved and was proud to have five grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several grand-dogs. A private memorial and celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations in his name may be made to your favorite charity
.