Joseph R. Armocida Joseph R. Armocida, age 62, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on September 2, 2019 after his battle with cancer. He was born on June 17, 1957 in Barberton, Ohio to Rudolph and Lois Armocida. Joe graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School, attended Mount Union College, and served as a Military Police Officer. He was known for being a passionate golfer and an avid fisherman. Joe trusted in Jesus Christ for his eternal salvation. His work ethic was second to none, and he always went out of his way to help others. It was obvious that Joe loved his family very much. He was compassionate and accepted everyone. He will be severely missed by all. Joe is survived by his wife of 39 years, Deborah, four children, Claudia (Timothy) Finley, Virginia (Kevin) Johnson, Rudolph J. Armocida, and Georgia (Nick) Schifer, four grandchildren, and one brother, Michael (Trish) Armocida. A military memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6, at 1:40 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, where Joe's life will be celebrated. Family is asking that contributions be made to the , 855-448-3997, in lieu of flowers or monetary gifts to commemorate Joe's life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 5, 2019