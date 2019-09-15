Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME
1199 Wooster Rd. West
Barberton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME
1199 Wooster Rd. West
Barberton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Michel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Michel


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph R. Michel Obituary
Joseph R. Michel Joseph R. Michel, 61, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2019. Joe was born in Morristown, TN and was a former resident of Barberton and currently resided in Washington, DC. Joe worked for the National Parks Service as a Civil Engineer serving as a White House Liaison. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Michel; brother, Danny Michel; and sister, Carol Henderson; he is survived by his partner Cristian Reynoso-Betancourt of Washington, DC.; brother, Charles (Betsy) of Bulls Gap, TN; sister, Sue (Al) Shew of North Bloomfield, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Joe's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now