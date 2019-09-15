|
Joseph R. Michel Joseph R. Michel, 61, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2019. Joe was born in Morristown, TN and was a former resident of Barberton and currently resided in Washington, DC. Joe worked for the National Parks Service as a Civil Engineer serving as a White House Liaison. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Betty Michel; brother, Danny Michel; and sister, Carol Henderson; he is survived by his partner Cristian Reynoso-Betancourt of Washington, DC.; brother, Charles (Betsy) of Bulls Gap, TN; sister, Sue (Al) Shew of North Bloomfield, OH; and many nieces and nephews. Joe's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Calling hours will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019