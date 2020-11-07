1/1
Joseph R. Miller
1928 - 2020
Joseph R. Miller, 92, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Joe was born September 17, 1928 to the late Joseph and Margauerite Miller and was a lifelong area resident. He was stationed in Japan during WWII as a member of the U.S. Army and then married Lois Eddy in 1950. Joe worked as a maintenance mechanic for General Tire for 35 years. He belonged to the Hungarian American Club. Joe was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church, where he enjoyed greeting and talking with members as an usher. In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Lois; brothers Frank and Richard; and great-granddaughter Aryia. He is survived by his children Larry (Dianna) Miller, Dianne (Stephen) Keller, and Darin (Tammy) Miller; grandchildren Jennifer Karvonen, Lindsay (Kortland) Accetta, Jonathan (Julie), David (Vivian) and Joshua (Brittany) Keller, and Ryan (Tiffany), Arin, Mason, and Darick Miller; and great-grandchildren Laine, Evan, Lauren, Avery, Holden, Ava, Bo, Willow, Tanner and Layne. The family will receive friends TOMORROW Sunday, November 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Private interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.





Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
NOV
8
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
