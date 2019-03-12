Home

Joseph R. Sitosky Obituary
Joseph R. Sitosky (Joe)

Joseph Robert Sitosky (Joe), 65, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born and raised in Akron and attended East High School. Joe loved riding his Harley. He owned Race Horses and enjoyed the Race Track at Thistledown. He took great pride in his boxing skills and was an avid runner. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph L.; two children, Jessica and Lindsay; and cuz, Joe Dietrich. He is survived by his mother, Barbara; wife, Shauna; children, Erika (Jeramie) Keller, Stacy, Ashlee, Joseph and Cole Sitosky; siblings, Jolene (Ron) Dannemiller, Gary and Dennis Sitosky and Loree (Gary) Stubblefield; and five grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with expenses. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
