Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sitosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph R. Sitosky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph R. Sitosky Obituary
Joseph R.

Sitosky

(Slo Joe)

Joseph Robert Sitosky (Slo Joe), 65, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with expenses. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now