|
|
Joseph R.
Sitosky
(Slo Joe)
Joseph Robert Sitosky (Slo Joe), 65, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to help with expenses. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019