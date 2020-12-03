Joseph Ralph Victor Agosta, 93, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. Joe was born on January 27, 1927 in Akron to Salvatore and Nunziata (Lena) Agosta, who emigrated from Sicily and remained an Akron resident his entire life. Before joining the Navy, he worked at the Goodyear Airship Hangar, building Corsair airplanes for the war. He was a veteran of the US Navy during WWII stationed in the Azore Islands. Upon returning from war, he became President of his Goodyear Apprentice class later to be employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. as a machinist and then a procurement specialist for 38 years, retiring in 1987. He was a jack-of-all-trades who felt there was nothing he could not do. Tinkering in the garage on engines and cars developed into raising and selling exotic fish from his basement. Home construction was next when he bought his first home and immediately began expanding and adding rooms. Electrical wiring, plumbing, heating and roofing all became second nature and he went on to build four more new homes and renovate many more. He loved Akron, but took up a second residence in North Ft. Myers Beach, Florida with Marjorie during the cold winter months. He has said his life was fully blessed and unknowingly was a huge inspiration for all who knew him. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Marjorie A (Zacavish) and his brothers Louis and Anthony. He is survived by children: Kathy (Bill) Collard, Salvatore (Peg) Agosta, Victor (Annette) Agosta and Joseph (Kim) Agosta; grandchildren: Derek (Katie) Collard, Christine (Adam) Becker, Eric (Jessica) Collard, Brittany Agosta, Tyler (Karissa) Agosta, Dustin Agosta, Austin (Hannha) Agosta and Christian Agosta plus eight great-grandchildren; as well as his sister, Jenny Finley. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. and will be live streamed at facebook.com/anthonyfuneralhomes
followed by interment with Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery.