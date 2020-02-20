|
Joseph Reich, 91, passed away February 17, 2020. Born in Winnepeg, Manitoba, Canada, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge. Joe served in the U.S. Army and retired from Frank Reich Masonry after 32 years of service. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, where he was an active volunteer. He built the church signs and the base of the cross out of the old church bricks. Joseph was also a member Knights of Columbus and Hunger Alchemite. He enjoyed golfing and reading. Joseph was a wonderful husband and father to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He lived and loved for his family and his faith. He was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Reich. Joseph is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Magdalena; daughters, Patricia Salsman and Susan K. (Bob) Charton, both of Tallmadge; sons, James M. (Robin) Reich of Tallmadge, David J. (Denise) Reich of Green, and Mark J. (Dee) Reich of Puyallup, WA; grandchildren, Krista (Jeff) McCourtie, Amanda, Jonathan (Whitney) Salsman, Michael, Austin, Arianna, Ian, Marissa and Danielle; great grandchildren, James, Colton, and Ethan; brother, Frank Reich of Stow. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. Procession to form at the church. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020