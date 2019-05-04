Joseph "Joe"



Richard



Falkenstein



Joseph Richard Falkenstein, "Joe", age 85, of Tallmadge, Ohio, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Hospice Care Center in Copley.



He was born on November 30, 1933 in Akron, the son of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Keberle) Falkenstein.



Mr. Falkenstein worked at Ford Motor Company in Bedford for 10 years, where he did his apprenticeship in tool and die making; and then for 33 years at Lordstown General Motors as a tool and die maker, he finally retired in 1999.



Joe was an active member, for over 50 years, in the Knight-Times Council #3410 South Akron Knights of Columbus; he was also an active member of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society; he was also active in the Metro Parks for many years; and Joe was a pilot and owned his own plane. His passion was flying and his dogs, Otto and Fritz.



Joe was also a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and was head usher for 10 years.



Survivors include his loving wife, the former Phyllis McCann, whom he married on January 6, 1956; one son, Michael Falkenstein; and one granddaughter, Hilary Ball. Joe is also survived by his sister, Cecilia (Webb) Hartman and his brother, Gerald (Cindy) Falkenstein; and many, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.



Other than his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Leo Falkenstein.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron.



The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 73 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278, please meet at the church for morning Mass. Father Michael Matusz will celebrate Joe's life.



Following Mass, Joe will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, Ohio.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019