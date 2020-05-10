TOGETHER AGAIN Joseph Richard "Rick" Maier, rejoined his beloved wife, June in Heaven on Monday, May 4, 2020. Rick was born in Akron, Ohio on June 7, 1930 to Joseph A. and Dana V. (Pyle) Maier. He grew up in Goodyear Heights and graduated from East High School in 1948. After graduation, Rick joined the United States Marines and later served in the Army Reserves during the Korean Conflict. He attended the University of Akron while also working for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Rick graduated from the University of Akron with a Master's degree in Education. He was hired by the Barberton City Schools as the Dean of Boys, but also taught History and Geography. Rick and June enjoyed racing Corvettes, camping with family and friends, dancing and just having fun, before they started their family. After the arrival of their three children, the adventures continued. Still camping, but now also added scuba diving (Deep Purple Scuba Club), Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, American Soap Box Derby and videotaping every single match, meet and game in which their children participated. After retirement, Rick still kept himself busy by working on model railroading, wood turning, and joining multiple clubs and organizations in the area. Rick was a member of VFW Post #3383 where he served on the Burial Team and was a member of the Korean War Veterans Association. But more importantly, Rick found a new calling in life...being a Grandpa! Rick enjoyed all of his grandchildren and loved them more than anything in the world. He was a member and former Deacon at The First Presbyterian Church in Barberton, Ohio Rick was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 54 years, Lois June (Wilsterman) Maier; his granddaughter, Claire Elise Miller; and his dear friend of more than 50 years, Dr. Dominic J. Guzzetta. Rick is survived by his children, Joseph A. (Christine) Maier, Julie D. (Derek) Miller, Jill R. (Scott) Sutter; and his grandchildren, Dayna and Nathan Maier, and Sean and Jonathan Sutter; brother-in-law, Robert (Jane) Wilsterman; sister-in-law, Carol Rennert; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service was held and Rick was laid to rest next to his wife, June at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, in Rittman, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, P.O. Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920, in memory of Joseph Richard Maier. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with Rick's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633