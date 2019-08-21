|
Joseph Robert Bajec Joseph Robert Bajec passed away August 17, 2019. Memorial Services will be held, at 10:30am on THURSDAY, August 29, 2019 at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High Street, Wadsworth. Chaplain Don Bolich will officiate. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on WEDNESDAY, August 28 from 6:00-8:00 pm and THURSDAY, prior to the service from 10:00-10:30 am. Inurnment with full military honors will be held, THURSDAY at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Seville, OH. See Sunday's edition for full obituary.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019