Joseph Robert Zbasnik, 65, returned peacefully to Our Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after battling cancer. He was born on January 29, 1955 to the late Joseph L. and Laverne Zbasnik, grew up in North Royalton and currently lived in Fairlawn. He enjoyed boating, camping, road trips and exploring natural areas, especially around the Great Lakes and Florida. He never missed gatherings of family and friends and enjoyed sharing countless stories. He was a union carpenter in the Cleveland Area through the 1990's and a Summit County building inspector until he retired in 2017. He was a faithful member of St. Hilary Parish, a Red Cross volunteer and a friend of Dr. Bob. He always supported organizations that help people in need. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary K. (Sonderman); son, Joseph Charles (Jennifer); sisters, Janette (Daniel) Cawthon, Lora (John) Brett; brother, David (Diane) and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Hillary Church with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. The family plans to hold a memorial Mass at a future date for friends and family to help us celebrate Joe. Memorials may be made to the Society of St. Vincent De Paul at St. Hilary Parish, 2750 West Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333.









