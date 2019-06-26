|
Joseph S.
Collier
Joe Collier, 62, passed away June 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Mike Nichols officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
