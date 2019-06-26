Home

Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
Joseph S. Collier


Joseph S. Collier Obituary
Joseph S.

Collier

Joe Collier, 62, passed away June 24, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd. (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Mike Nichols officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.

SCHERMESSER

(330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019
